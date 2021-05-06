Seychelles re-entering lockdown despite world's highest vaccination rate - Chinese vaccine looks the culprit
I posted yesterday on the concerning situation in Seychelles:
- Seychelles is the world's most vaccinated nation - cases surging
It seems the Chinese Sinopharm 'vaccine' is being blamed.
The WHO warned that it has "very low confidence" in Sinopharm's vaccine data, but says it can still work. Which doesn't make a lot of sense. The real-world experiment that is Seychelles appears to point to ineffectiveness.
Sinopharm is a Chinese state-owned firm, and thus controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.