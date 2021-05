Seychelles re-entering lockdown despite world's highest vaccination rate - Chinese vaccine looks the culprit

I posted yesterday on the concerning situation in Seychelles:

Seychelles is the world's most vaccinated nation - cases surging

It seems the Chinese Sinopharm 'vaccine' is being blamed.

The WHO warned that it has "very low confidence" in Sinopharm's vaccine data , but says it can still work. Which doesn't make a lot of sense. The real-world experiment that is Seychelles appears to point to ineffectiveness.

Sinopharm is a Chinese state-owned firm, and thus controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.