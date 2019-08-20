More on the silence expected from the G7 this weekend - trade tensions toll

I posted earlier that the Group of Seven leaders summit to be held in France this coming weekend may end without a joint communique

I had few details from the report from Japanese public broadcaster NHK.





A little more now via Reuters:

wide gaps between member nations on trade and climate issues

US President Trump has expressed his preference for bilateral trade pacts over multilateral agreements and is locked in a lengthy trade war with China.

Trump also pulled the United States out of the landmark Paris agreement to limit the effects of climate change against European opposition.

As noted earlier the G7 is on at the same time as the Jackson Hole Federal Banker conference! Which one to oay attention to (hint - find some football on the telly instead).

G7 summit is on August 24-26

In the Biarritz, France

G7 member countries: United States, France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada and the European Union



