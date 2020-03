I posted earlier on BoA on EUR/USD

BoA say EUR/USD to turn back down, forecast to 1.02 in Q3

Check that post out for the bank's reasoning on why the expect further US dollar strength.





Below are BoA projections for other currencies:





Q2 Q3

GBP/USD 1.16 also 1.16

USD/CAD 1.50 1.55





On the other hand, they are looking for the USD to weaken against yen:



USD/JPY 105 102