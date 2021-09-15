Morgan Stanley says OPEC will balance the oil market in 2022

Morgan Stanley's note on the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to balance the oil market next year was about yesterday, so this is not breaking.

MS say:

inventory drawdowns indicate oil markets tighter than predicted

excess inventory built up last year ... more than eroded

"This could suggest that the market is simply more undersupplied than estimated"

"As supply data tends to be more accurate, this suggests upside to demand estimates."

See US shale output growing next year, but not the same extent as in 2016-2018

combined with low non-OPEC capex should see OPEC balance the market next year

MS project support for Brent prices around $US75 a barrel in 2022.







