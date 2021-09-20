NAHB Sept US housing market index 76 vs 75 expected

Current single-family home sales 82 versus 81 in August.

Index of home sales over next six months 81 versus 81 in Sept

Prospective buyers index 61 versus 59 in August

Earlier today, the largest US home builder cut its Q4 sales forecast "due to continuing significant disruptions in the supply chain, including shortages and delivery delays in certain building materials along with tightness in the labor market."





Demand is high and margins are great right now in the home building industry, they just can't source supplies. Normally, sentiment in this survey is about the ability to sell homes; right now it's about the ability to build homes and that's an important difference.



Details: