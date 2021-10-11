Natural gas: Prices edging higher & German inventory levels very low
Germany has a problem
Energy will be in focus for the near term as China, India and Lebanon all face shortages.
A cold winter in Europe could be a real concern. Here are the current gas storage levels in Germany. Notice how low they are.
Natural gas till holding near term daily support. This is a key level for now marked on the chart. That will need to break lower to give confidence in last week's 'blow off' top actually being a blow off top.