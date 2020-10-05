NEC nears a deal to buy Swiss banking software provider Avaloq (circa $2.2 bn deal)

Bloomberg report earlier:

  • NEC Corp. near a deal to buy Swiss banking software provider Avaloq Group
  • transaction values the firm at about 2 billion francs
Avaloq provides banking software, particularly to private institutions looking to underpin their digital and wealth management platforms to customers such as Deutsche Bank, Barclays

