Netherlands daily coronavirus cases hit record daily high at 3011

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This thing isn't going in the right direction

The Dutch data is out and it's at a new daily high. The question is: How many cases can politicians in Europe swallow before they start shutting things down.

Late yesterday, the Canadian province of Quebec announced it was shutting restaurants and bars for 28 days in Montreal and Quebec City. That was with 900 daily cases.

