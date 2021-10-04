New Japan PM Kishida: Will swiftly compile economic package

Comments from the new PM





Fumio Kishida was formally announced as Prime Minister earlier today. He's not promising anything drastically different than expected.





Last week he said there was a need to compile tens of trillions of yen worth of stimulus by year end.







In his comments now he's saying they will help those who are in economic need. He also touched on new economic security measures to prevent the leaking out of Japanese technology.





A potential break higher in USD/JPY could be a nice welcoming gift for him but it will need to get above 112.00. Here's the weekly chart:



