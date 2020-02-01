New York City has its first suspected case of coronavirus

Patient is at Bellevue hospital





New York City health officials announced today that a patient at Bellevue hospital is suspected to have coronavirus.





They're sending a sample to the CDC to confirm and if so, it would be the first case in the city. Suspicious are high because the patient tested negative for influenza and other common illnesses.





The patient is under-40 and in stable conditions. Results are expected in 36-48 hours.





The person has a travel history to China but other details are unclear. This would be the ninth case in the US after one person was confirmed to have contracted the disease Friday near Boston.

