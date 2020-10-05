Gov. Cuomo says his top concern is always been schools





Stay 1 positive rate is 1.01%. Hotspots are at 5.5%



he expects to see New York's infection rate rise in the fall



New York must attack virus clusters



clusters must be addressed immediately, dramatically



New York to address clusters with testing, analytics, enforcement

Gov. Cuomo as announced that New York City schools and hotspots will close tomorrow. He adds that schools have always been his top concern and that a viral spread is occurring in schools and at religious gatherings.