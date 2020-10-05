New York City schools and hotspots will close tomorrow

Gov. Cuomo says his top concern is always been schools

Gov. Cuomo as announced that New York City schools and hotspots will close tomorrow. He adds that schools have always been his top concern and that a viral spread is occurring in schools and at religious gatherings.

  • Stay 1 positive rate is 1.01%. Hotspots are at 5.5%
  • he expects to see New York's infection rate rise in the fall
  • New York must attack virus clusters
  • clusters must be addressed immediately, dramatically
  • New York to address clusters with testing, analytics, enforcement
