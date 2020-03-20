New York Governor Cuomo says 100% of non-essential workforce must stay home

Total shutdown in New York

I don't even know if CNBC can stay on the air with this order. For sure this means that commerce will completely stop.





NYC is now Wuhan with a lighter touch.





Update: The first headlines said all workers. Now it says all non-essential workers. So how you define 'essential' is important but Cuomo has been very serious about this, so I imagine it will be pretty tight. But you gotta keep the news on TV, right?





He also announced that NY cases are up to 7,102 from 4,152. That's an increase of 2,950 or 41%.

