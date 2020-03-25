New York infection numbers are coming up shortly. Yesterday there were 4790 cases announced

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cuomo announces them live

New York Governor Cuomo is about to start his daily press conference.

Some highlights from yesterday:

  • New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 a day earlier
  • Total cases 25,665 vs 20,875 a day earlier
  • Tests yesterday 12,906 vs 16,739 a earlier
He generally announced the total cases first. Anything above 32,665 would be a very worrying escalation and I suspect would hurt risk assets.

Watch live here:


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose