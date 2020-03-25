New York infection numbers are coming up shortly. Yesterday there were 4790 cases announced
Cuomo announces them live
New York Governor Cuomo is about to start his daily press conference.
Some highlights from yesterday:
- New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 a day earlier
- Total cases 25,665 vs 20,875 a day earlier
- Tests yesterday 12,906 vs 16,739 a earlier
He generally announced the total cases first. Anything above 32,665 would be a very worrying escalation and I suspect would hurt risk assets.
Watch live here: