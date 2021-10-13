New Zealand - ANZ business confidence for October, preliminary: -8.6 (prior -7.2)

Activity Outlook 26.2

prior 18.2

ANZ in New Zealand business survey, these the flash results for October.





Some of the points ANZ make, this in (very) brief:

most forward-looking activity indicators hold up or improve

Investment intentions jumped 5 points

employment intentions eased 1 point

Expected profitability saw a 13pt bounce, with just a net 3% of firms expecting lower profits.

Capacity utilisation, which normally correlates well with GDP, lifted from 17% to 20%.

Inflation pressures remain intense, with inflation expectations still above 3% and pricing intentions rising from 58% to a net 64% of firms expecting to lift their prices in coming months



