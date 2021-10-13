New Zealand - ANZ business confidence for October, preliminary: -8.6 (prior -7.2)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Activity Outlook 26.2 

  • prior 18.2  
ANZ in New Zealand business survey, these the flash results for October. 

Some of the points ANZ make, this in (very) brief:
  • most forward-looking activity indicators hold up or improve
  • Investment intentions jumped 5 points
  • employment intentions eased 1 point
  • Expected profitability saw a 13pt bounce, with just a net 3% of firms expecting lower profits.
  • Capacity utilisation, which normally correlates well with GDP, lifted from 17% to 20%.
  • Inflation pressures remain intense, with inflation expectations still above 3% and pricing intentions rising from 58% to a net 64% of firms expecting to lift their prices in coming months

