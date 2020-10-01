New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for September -0.2% m/m (prior -3.9%)

The index falls to 100.0 from 100.2 in August.

ANZ comments:

initial bounce out of lockdown has given way to wariness consistent with subdued spending

Fiscal support has been crucial but needs to be wound back, and households are clearly concerned about the economic damage that will become evident as that occurs. The economy has a large hole looming where summer tourism income used to be. We're poorer for a while, and need to consume a bit less









more to come