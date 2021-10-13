New Zealand house price data for September, m/m fall, y/y rise

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data

House prices in September 2021 (sa median)
  • -7.4% m/m
  • +15.2% y/y 
The New Zealand government has ordered the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to take house prices into account in policy. We've seen some macroprudential measures from NZ. The m/m drop may have more to do with lockdowns in the country's largest city of Auckland. Indeed, that's what REINZ is citing: Lockdown curtails Auckland activity


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose