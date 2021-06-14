New Zealand (NZIER) consensus economic forecasts - near-term growth outlook has been revised up

NZIER is the new Zealand Institute of Economic Research.





In (very) brief:

near-term growth outlook has been revised up ... annual average growth in GDP is expected to reach 5 percent in March 2022

the longer-term employment growth outlook has been revised lower

unemployment rate has also been revised lower over the projection reflecting the tighter labour market

Inflation forecasts have been revised higher across the projection

Supply constraints in the economy ...are pushing up costs

Their latest Consensus Forecasts (these are are an average of New Zealand economic forecasts compiled from a survey, not forecasts from NZIER itself)