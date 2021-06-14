New Zealand (NZIER) consensus economic forecasts - near-term growth outlook has been revised up

Category: News

NZIER is the new Zealand Institute of Economic Research.  

Their latest Consensus Forecasts (these are are an average of New Zealand economic forecasts compiled from a survey, not forecasts from NZIER itself) can be found here, link to PDF. 

In  (very) brief:
  • near-term growth outlook has been revised up ... annual average growth in GDP is expected to reach 5 percent in March 2022
  • the longer-term employment growth outlook has been revised lower
  • unemployment rate has also been revised lower over the projection reflecting the tighter labour market
  • Inflation forecasts have been revised higher across the projection
  • Supply constraints in the economy ...are pushing up costs
The NZIER also provide an outlook for the NZD in the article:

nzd nzier forecast


