New Zealand (NZIER) consensus economic forecasts - near-term growth outlook has been revised up
NZIER is the new Zealand Institute of Economic Research.
Their latest Consensus Forecasts (these are are an average of New Zealand economic forecasts compiled from a survey, not forecasts from NZIER itself) can be found here, link to PDF.
In (very) brief:
- near-term growth outlook has been revised up ... annual average growth in GDP is expected to reach 5 percent in March 2022
- the longer-term employment growth outlook has been revised lower
- unemployment rate has also been revised lower over the projection reflecting the tighter labour market
- Inflation forecasts have been revised higher across the projection
- Supply constraints in the economy ...are pushing up costs
The NZIER also provide an outlook for the NZD in the article: