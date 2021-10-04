New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline -11% (vs. 7% prior)
The NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is a closely watched NZ economic indicatorFrom the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research
- Q3 business confidence drops to -11% vs +7% in Q3.
- Q3 capacity utilisation is 96.1% vs. 94.9% in Q2
In summary:
- net 8% of businesses expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months – a turnaround from the net 9% expecting an improvement in the previous quarter
- weakening in sentiment was despite demand remaining solid, with a net 29% of businesses reporting an increase in their own trading activity in the September quarter.
Survey conducted August 2 to 27 September.
The full report is only available to NZIER members, but the organisation has provided a summary here.