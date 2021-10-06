New Zealand report another jump in new COVID-19 cases today
39 new cases, a lot for NZ
- up from 34 the previous day
Like everywhere else NZ is struggling to contain the Delta variant. Back in August the new outbreak scuttled the RBNZ rate hike. A rate hike is expected today:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due today, high chance of a rate hike
- RBNZ to proceed cautiously with hikes; scope for NZD sell-the-fact - Credit Agricole
- ANZ says the New Zealand Q3 QSBO helps make the case for an RBNZ rate hike
- RBNZ strategy: Hikes coming but analysts not bullish
- RBNZ 'shadow board' split on cash rate hike recommendation
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday - preview