New Zealand report that Job numbers fell by a record 37,500 in April

Stats NZ updates NZ labour market information once a quarter - employment , unemployment and such.

However, during the cov1 COVID-19 outbreak and response Stats NZ have released additional data to help better inform on the impacts on the economy.





Job numbers fell by a record 37,500 in April 2020

In seasonally adjusted terms, total filled jobs fell 1.7 percent in April 2020 compared with March 2020, when it was flat.

April's fall is the largest in percentage terms and by number since the filled jobs series began more than 20 years ago, in 1999.

"With the country in lockdown throughout most of April 2020, the impact of COVID-19 is now being seen in falling job numbers," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said."Non-essential businesses closed during the lockdown, though some people were able to work from home."





