New Zealand reports first local coronavirus cases in 102 days; virus restrictions return

New Zealand reports four confirmed cases in one family, with the source of the infection in said cases unknown





Social distancing measures will be applied across the country again

Auckland moves back to Level 3 restrictions for 3 days

Auckland to close bars, gathering limits to apply

Travelling to Auckland will be prohibited unless one resides there

The rest of the country will move back to Level 2 restrictions







If anything else, this will just mean that NZ will surely keep international borders closed for longer. And that will limit the economic recovery in general considering how heavily the country relies on its tourism sector to bolster demand and income.

The measures are announced by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. But this is a major setback for the country in general after months of keeping the situation under control and being able to declare themselves 'coronavirus free'.