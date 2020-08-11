New Zealand reports first local coronavirus cases in 102 days; virus restrictions return

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

New Zealand reports four confirmed cases in one family, with the source of the infection in said cases unknown


  • Social distancing measures will be applied across the country again
  • Auckland moves back to Level 3 restrictions for 3 days
  • Auckland to close bars, gathering limits to apply
  • Travelling to Auckland will be prohibited unless one resides there
  • The rest of the country will move back to Level 2 restrictions
The measures are announced by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. But this is a major setback for the country in general after months of keeping the situation under control and being able to declare themselves 'coronavirus free'.

If anything else, this will just mean that NZ will surely keep international borders closed for longer. And that will limit the economic recovery in general considering how heavily the country relies on its tourism sector to bolster demand and income.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose