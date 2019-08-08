News flow in past hours sending AUD & yuan lower, yen up

AUD/JPY was sharply lower, and USD/CNH sharply higher following the Huawei news not too long ago:

Add into the mix report the US may halt trade talks with China if China takes action in Hong Kong against protesters (BTW, not the chain of causation needed here - first would be China taking action in HK and then maybe the US would respond …. something to keep an eye on)





So, the calm cosiness that settled on markets during US timezone is being wound back. All eyes on the yuan mid rate again from China, around 0115GMT for that.





USD/CNH update:















