Next up in the US Senate, the vote to actually raise the debt ceiling

The earlier procedural vote required 60 of the Senators to vote yes, which has been done:

US Senate has the numbers to approve procedural vote - next up is the actual debt ceiling vote The final tally was 61-38. One Senator didn't vote. Was probably confused about Brexit or something, I dunno. The final tally was 61-38. One Senator didn't vote. Was probably confused about Brexit or something, I dunno.





Anyway, now for the final vote in the Senate

on the two-month debt limit increase

this will avert a default

needs 50 votes for passage ... the Democrats can do it on their own votes.

After the final vote the bill goes to the House for a vote. Dems have a clear majority there so it should sail through easily enough. Then off to US President Biden for signing into law.





The debt limit extension goes through to December. Which means this whole thing begins all over again in about 6 weeks or so.





Senate Leader Schumer:







