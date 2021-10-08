Next up in the US Senate, the vote to actually raise the debt ceiling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The earlier procedural vote required 60 of the Senators to vote yes, which has been done:

The final tally was 61-38. One Senator didn't vote. Was probably confused about Brexit or something, I dunno. 

Anyway, now for the final vote in the Senate
  • on the two-month debt limit increase
  • this will avert a default
  • needs 50 votes for passage ... the Democrats can do it on their own votes. 
After the final vote the bill goes to the House for a vote. Dems have a clear majority there so it should sail through easily enough. Then off to US President Biden for signing into law. 

The debt limit extension goes through to December. Which means this whole thing begins all over again in about 6 weeks or so. 

Senate Leader Schumer:
