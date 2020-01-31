Next week's movers include US jobs, RBA rate decision, State of the Union

Iowa caucus, manufacturing PMI





Monday, February 3

The Iowa caucus gets the election season underway in the US



US ISM manufacturing PMI. Estimate 48.5 versus 47.8. New orders 47.7 versus 47.6 last month. Employment last month came in at 45.2

Tuesday, February 4

The Reserve Bank of Australia it is expected to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% when they announce at 10:30 PM ET/0330 GMT. There is a 17.4% chance of a cut with chances of the cut rising to 45.7% in March. Keep rates unchanged will have traders focused on the comments and statement of



US factory orders for December. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 1.1% versus -01% last month. Ex transportation +0.1% versus +0.3%. Durable goods orders expected to rise by 2.4% which is unchanged from the preliminary report from January 28



New Zealand employment change will be released at 4:45 PM ET/945 GMT. The estimate for the 4th quarter is 0.3% increase versus 0.3% increase in the 3rd quarter. The unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 4.2%



Wednesday, February 5

US ADP employment change for January. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 160 K versus 202K last month



US trade balance for December. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate $-47.8 billion versus $-43.1 billion in November



Canada trade balance for December. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate $-0.68 billion versus $-1.09 billion last month



ISM nonmanufacturing index for January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 55.1 versus 54.9 last month



Thursday, February 6

Australia retail sales for December. 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Estimate -0.2% versus +0.9%. Retail sales X inflation quarter on quarter 0.3% estimate versus -0.1%.



RBA Gov. low speaks/RBA monetary policy statement. Gov. Lowe speaks at 5:30 PM ET/2230 GMT. Monitor policy statement released at 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT



Friday, February 7





US jobs report. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Nonfarm payroll expected to rise by 160K versus 145K last month. Unemployment rate 3.5% versus 3.5% last month. Average hourly earnings 0.3% versus 0.1% last month. Hourly earnings year on year 3.0% versus 2.9% last month



Canada employment report. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. The change in employment 17.5 K estimate versus 27.3 K last month. Unemployment rate 5.7% versus 5.6% last month. Full-time employment 33.9K last month. Part-time employment -6.5K

The earnings calendar has some key earnings that could affect equity prices:



Monday, February 3 Alphabet

Viacom Tuesday, February 4 Cummings

Ford Motor

Chubb

Chipotle

McKesson

Twenty First Century Fox

Conoco Philips

Disney Wednesday, February 5 O'Reilly automotive

Boston Scientific

Merck and Company

iRobot

General Motors

Qualcomm Thursday, February 6 Yum Brands

Dunkin Brands

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cigna

T-Mobile

Uber

Phillip Morris

Twitter

VeriSign The coronavirus will likely continue to be a important story. The weekend numbers will likely have an influence on Monday.

Pres. Trump will present the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 4 at 9 PM ET/0200 GMT.

Next week is the 1st week of the calendar month, and with it will come the US and Canada jobs reports both schedule for Friday at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.