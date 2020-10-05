Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.23% at 23,312.14

A positive day for Asian equities





Japanese stocks are putting behind the Thursday glitch and Friday setback, recovering all of the declines from the drop at the end of last week.





The risk mood today is largely boosted by less worrisome news surrounding Trump's health situation and that is helping to ease some of the uncertainty seen on Friday.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 1.5% but mainland Chinese markets are still closed in observance of the Golden Week holiday.





In the currencies space, the yen and dollar are keeping a little lower as such but the movement so far today is rather modest ahead of European trading.