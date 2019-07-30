Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.43% at 21,709.31

Asian equities fare slightly better after mixed sentiment overnight











US futures are up by about 0.1% but it isn't really telling of much in my view as we will only get more clarity after the Fed. USD/JPY holds lower at 108.63 amid pressure from GBP/JPY selling as the pound continues to stay weak on the day.

The gains today belie the more choppy market sentiment ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow as traders and investors are all waiting with bated breath on what the US central bank will decide and communicate to markets.