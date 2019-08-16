Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.06% at 20,418.81

Asian equities take heart in the calmer risk mood









European equities are also slated to rebound firmly at the open later - also boosted by ECB stimulus talk overnight - so that is feeding into slight weakness in the franc.







Despite higher US futures and Treasury yields, the yen is little changed as USD/JPY holds at flat levels around 106.12 currently. That said, just be wary that we could see more of a reaction if the moves become more profound later in the day.

Measured gains in Wall St overnight and the more steady risk sentiment today is helping to lift Asian equities, with the Nikkei holding a tad higher amid more solid gains seen in the Hang Seng index (+1.1%) and the Shanghai Composite index (+0.8%).