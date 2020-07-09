Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.40% at 22,529.29

Asian equities see another positive day









The Japanese government is expected to announce the easing of restrictions on large indoor events such as concerts and sports, allowing for between 1,000 to 5,000 persons to attend such gatherings or venues to fill up to 50% of capacity (whichever is smaller).





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.1% with Chinese equities pushing more solid gains once again with the Shanghai Composite trading up by 0.9%.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping a tad weaker but ranges for the most part remain tight with US futures not hinting at much ahead of European trading.







EUR/USD is looking to keep above recent swing highs of 1.1345-50 though, as the pair trades around 1.1360 levels to kick start the session.

Japanese stocks close higher, following sentiment from Wall Street yesterday, but gains have been tempered with after Tokyo reported a daily record of coronavirus infections - just before the government will relax further restrictions starting from tomorrow.