Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.78% at 23,249.61

Asian equities mostly better on the day









Elsewhere, US futures are down ~0.1% but keeping closer to flat levels for the most part - giving little hints of a risk tilt to kick start the session.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping weaker across the board with EUR/USD rising to to 1.1825 - back above both key hourly moving averages. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is also holding above both its key hourly moving averages at 0.7170 but off earlier highs.

This follows the more positive mood from Wall Street overnight, as the market keeps calmer for the most part to start the new day as well. The Hang Seng is down a little by 0.1% but the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.3% currently.