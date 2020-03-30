Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.57% at 19,084.97

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer day for Asian equities but it could have been worse

Nikkei 30-03
The Nikkei closes lower on the day but is well off lows of over 3% earlier, as we see the risk mood turn around a little ahead of the European morning start.

US futures are now up by over 1% on the day after having opened down 2% in early trades.

That is also helping to see USD/JPY recover some ground towards 107.80-85 with the likes of the aussie and kiwi also paring losses against the dollar.
ForexLive

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.7% but both indices are also well off their lows seen earlier in the trading day.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose