Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.57% at 19,084.97

A softer day for Asian equities but it could have been worse







US futures are now up by over 1% on the day after having opened down 2% in early trades.



ForexLive

That is also helping to see USD/JPY recover some ground towards 107.80-85 with the likes of the aussie and kiwi also paring losses against the dollar.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.7% but both indices are also well off their lows seen earlier in the trading day.





The Nikkei closes lower on the day but is well off lows of over 3% earlier, as we see the risk mood turn around a little ahead of the European morning start.