Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.74% at 20,720.29

Asian equities tumble amid sour risk sentiment in markets

It's a rough start to the week for risk assets and equities are getting pummeled all over the place. The fallout in US-China trade talks is the main reason here with China seemingly abandoning all hope after allowing the yuan to weaken past 7.00 per dollar.





The Hang Seng is down by 2.8% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2% on the day. European equities are expected to open with heavy declines as well as markets are in a risk-off mood to begin the session.





As such, the yen and franc are still the usual suspects in terms of outperformers today.



