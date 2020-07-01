Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.75% at 22,121.73

Asian equities more mixed in trading today





Most Asian indices are trading higher, following the more upbeat tone in Wall Street yesterday after US equities posted their best quarter since 1998. But Japanese stocks are trading lower, following the more defensive risk tone in the market so far today.





The Shanghai Composite index is up 0.6% but US futures are seen lower by about 0.5% to 0.6%, as risk aversion is creeping into the market ahead of European trading.





As such, the dollar and yen are keeping firmer as we look to get things going with USD/JPY even seen falling from just a little over 108.00 to 107.60 currently.