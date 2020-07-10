Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.06% at 22,290.81

Asian equities softer at the end of the week









The Hang Seng is seen lower by 2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2%. Elsewhere, US futures are down by 0.7% ahead of European morning trade.







In the currencies space, the yen is staying well bid with USD/JPY seen lower at 106.90 but the dollar itself is also keeping firmer. AUD/USD is down 0.5% to 0.6928 currently.

The decline from Wall Street yesterday sort of set the tone, but the regressing virus situation in Tokyo and Hong Kong also isn't helping - not to mention that Chinese equities are also lower and set to snap eight consecutive days of gains to wrap up the week.