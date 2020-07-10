Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.06% at 22,290.81
Asian equities softer at the end of the week
The decline from Wall Street yesterday sort of set the tone, but the regressing virus situation in Tokyo and Hong Kong also isn't helping - not to mention that Chinese equities are also lower and set to snap eight consecutive days of gains to wrap up the week.
The Hang Seng is seen lower by 2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2%. Elsewhere, US futures are down by 0.7% ahead of European morning trade.
In the currencies space, the yen is staying well bid with USD/JPY seen lower at 106.90 but the dollar itself is also keeping firmer. AUD/USD is down 0.5% to 0.6928 currently.