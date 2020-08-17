Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.83% at 23,096.75

Mixed tones in Asian equities today









That is helping to see the Shanghai Composite up by 2.4% with the Hang Seng also relatively buoyed, trading up by 1.2% currently.





Elsewhere, US futures are a little higher by ~0.2% but the overall risk mood in the market is more mixed as we look towards European trading today.







Major currencies are also trading in narrower ranges, little changed on the day so far. EUR/USD is a little higher at 1.1858 but capped by last Thursday's high @ 1.1865.