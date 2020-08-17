Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.83% at 23,096.75
Mixed tones in Asian equities today
Japanese stocks are lower to start the week, as we see a bit more subdued tones outside of the more positive mood in Chinese equities - which owed to the PBOC's liquidity injection earlier in the day here.
That is helping to see the Shanghai Composite up by 2.4% with the Hang Seng also relatively buoyed, trading up by 1.2% currently.
Elsewhere, US futures are a little higher by ~0.2% but the overall risk mood in the market is more mixed as we look towards European trading today.
Major currencies are also trading in narrower ranges, little changed on the day so far. EUR/USD is a little higher at 1.1858 but capped by last Thursday's high @ 1.1865.