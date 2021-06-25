Nok vs Sek: Nok wins?

Bloomberg backing the Krona

Here is the reason -

Krona to be supported by hawkishness from Norwegian central back. They have said that they intend to raise rates in September. Governor Olsen said that means an increase in each of the next four quarters.

Higher oil helps NOK (it is a 'petro-currency alongside CAD and RUB)

Crude exports accounts for two fifths of the nation's shipments

Riksbank, in contrast, no chance of a rate hike until 2023 see chart for entry and key risk to the trade



