NonFarm Payrolls Friday is coming up - JPM looking for 5% unemployment rate
Friday 8 October 2021 at 1230 GMT is the September jobs report from the US.
Previews of what toe expect are incoming but for now a snippet via JP Morgan:
- We are looking for a 575,000 gain in jobs
- and a drop in the US unemployment rate to 5%
- The driver for an above-consensus forecast is the expected rebound in the leisure and hospitality sectors
Consensus is for +475K
Fed Chair Powell ... how much longer does the FOMC stick to its transitory inflation belief?