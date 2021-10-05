NonFarm Payrolls Friday is coming up - JPM looking for 5% unemployment rate

Friday 8 October 2021 at 1230 GMT is the September jobs report from the US.

Previews of what toe expect are incoming but for now a snippet via JP Morgan:

We are looking for a 575,000 gain in jobs

and a drop in the US unemployment rate to 5%

The driver for an above-consensus forecast is the expected rebound in the leisure and hospitality sectors

Consensus is for +475K





Fed Chair Powell ... how much longer does the FOMC stick to its transitory inflation belief?



