North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile

Japan's Coast Guard says North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile

South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff confirming - say an unidentified projectile has landed in the East Sea (which is off the coast of the Korean peninsula)

the missile did not enter Japanese territory nor its Economic Zone









Tensions on the Korean peninsula (such as nutjobs launching ballistic missiles) can be a positive for haven flows, USD, yen for example. Kim Jong Un may have cried wolf one too often though .... little FX response of note.