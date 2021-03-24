North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile

Japan's Coast Guard says North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile

  • South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff confirming  - say an unidentified projectile has landed in the East Sea (which is off the coast of the Korean peninsula) 
  • the missile did not enter Japanese territory nor its Economic Zone


Tensions on the Korean peninsula (such as nutjobs launching ballistic missiles) can be a positive for haven flows, USD, yen for example. Kim Jong Un may have cried wolf one too often though .... little FX response of note. 

