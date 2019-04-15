North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could hold first summit with Putin next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Korean media (Yonhap) report on a summit coming up with Russia

Kim Jong-un may hold his first-ever summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • As early as next week 
  • Putin travels to an international conference in China next week, 
  • "Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a trip to the Far East region around April 24," a source told Yonhap News Agency. "Chances are fairly high that a summit between Russia and North Korea could take place around that time."


Handshake practise. 
