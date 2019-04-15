North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could hold first summit with Putin next week
South Korean media (Yonhap) report on a summit coming up with Russia
Kim Jong-un may hold his first-ever summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin
- As early as next week
- Putin travels to an international conference in China next week,
- "Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a trip to the Far East region around April 24," a source told Yonhap News Agency. "Chances are fairly high that a summit between Russia and North Korea could take place around that time."
Handshake practise.