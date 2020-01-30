North Rhine Westphalia January CPI -0.6% vs +0.5% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 January 2020

Prior +0.5%

CPI +1.8% y/y

Prior +1.7%

This reaffirms the earlier readings whereby the monthly reading falls but the annual headline reading climbs higher relative to December. This sets up expectations for something similar in the national reading release later at 1300 GMT.





But just be reminded that the Saxony report showed that core inflation actually fell in the month of January and more often than not, that is a good tell ahead of the overall Eurozone inflation report - which is due tomorrow.



