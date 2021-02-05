Not a lot of key data next week

US CPI Wednesday. Fed chair Powell speaks in New York

On Monday.



Swiss unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 3.4%



German industrial production (2 AM ET/0700 GMT) is expected to rise by 0.1%

On Tuesday,



German trade balance will be released at 2 AM ET/oh 700 GMT with expectations of 15.8 billion surplus



US NFIB small business index is expected to come in at 97.6 vs. 95.9



On Wednesday,

the US will release their CPI data expectations of 0.3% MoM and 1.5% for YoY. The core measure is also expected to come in at 1.5% year on year

BOE's Bailey will give his mention house speak at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT



Fed chair Powell will speak to the New York economic club at 2 PM ET/1900 GMT

On Thursday,

The EU economic forecasts will be released at 5 AM ET/1000 GMT

the weekly initial jobless claims are expected to come in 755K vs 779K last week On Friday,

UK preliminary GDP for the 4th quarter (P) is expected to come in at 0.5% vs. 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. QoQ. YoY -8.1% vs. -8.6% last



the University of Michigan consumer sentiment for February (preliminary) is expected to rise to 80.9 from 79.0 in January. Current conditions are expected to increase to 89.0 from 86.7. Expectations are expected to rise to 76.0 from 74.0 the US treasury will auction off 10 year and 30 year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday

Looking at the calendar for next week, there is not a lot of releases and events.