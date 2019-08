And for the one year to 1.71%

The 2 year expectation is at its lowest since Q4 of 2016





Via Reserve Bank of New Zealand survey for expectations for Q3 2019.





Both of these well below the priors:

2 year 2.01%

1 year 1.97%

Earlier we had jobs data from NZ:

Which sent the NZD higher. This data on expectations for inflation will be a weight on the currency now.





The RBNZ meet tomorrow, most expect the Bank to cut the cash rate.