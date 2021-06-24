NZ data - employment survey higher in June than March, up 4.4 points to 103.9
Westpac survey, the quarterly Employment Confidence Index
- +4.4 points to 103.9
Westpac remarks:
- New Zealanders' confidence about labour market conditions is back to around where it was before Covid-19 intervened
- The most notable result from the June survey was a strong lift in perceptions about current job opportunities, which are now above pre-Covid level
- Concerns about skills shortages were mostly being brought up by employers
- "While some businesses have been vocal about the difficulties they've had in filling positions, that's not necessarily the case at the national level"
- "We've noted before that over 20,000 people have come off the Jobseeker Support benefit since the start of the year - a reduction of about 10 per cent - which strongly suggests that many positions are indeed being filled."