NZ data - employment survey higher in June than March, up 4.4 points to 103.9

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Westpac survey, the quarterly Employment Confidence Index 

  • +4.4 points to 103.9 
Westpac remarks:
  • New Zealanders' confidence about labour market conditions is back to around where it was before Covid-19 intervened
  • The most notable result from the June survey was a strong lift in perceptions about current job opportunities, which are now above pre-Covid level
  • Concerns about skills shortages were mostly being brought up by employers
  • "While some businesses have been vocal about the difficulties they've had in filling positions, that's not necessarily the case at the national level"
  • "We've noted before that over 20,000 people have come off the Jobseeker Support benefit since the start of the year - a reduction of about 10 per cent - which strongly suggests that many positions are indeed being filled."



