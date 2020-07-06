NZ data - NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion: - sharp drop in business activity
New Zealand Institute of Economic Research QSBO survey was conducted over the main period of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Confidence -63%
- (prior -70%)
Main points, in summary:
- economic activity dropped sharply in the June quarter
- net 37 percent of businesses reporting a decline in own trading activity, measure to the lowest level since March 2009
- net 25 percent of businesses also expect weaker demand in the next quarter
- a slight improvement in headline business confidence
- net 19 percent of businesses reduced staff numbers in the June quarter, and a net 28 percent expect to in the next quarter
- net 36 percent planning to reduce investment in both buildings and plant and machinery over the coming year
