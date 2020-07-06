NZ data - NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion: - sharp drop in business activity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Institute of Economic Research QSBO survey was conducted over the main period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Confidence -63%
  •  (prior -70%)
Main points, in summary:
  • economic activity dropped sharply in the June quarter
  • net 37 percent of businesses reporting a decline in own trading activity, measure to the lowest level since March 2009
  • net 25 percent of businesses also expect weaker demand in the next quarter
  • a slight improvement in headline business confidence
  • net 19 percent of businesses reduced staff numbers in the June quarter, and a net 28 percent expect to in the next quarter
  • net 36 percent planning to reduce investment in both buildings and plant and machinery over the coming year

While the full report is only available to NZIER subscribers/members there is a media release  available here 
     


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose