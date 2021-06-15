NZ data, Q1 current account.

New Zealand BoP Current Account Balance for Q1 larger than expected at -2.895bn NZD

expected -2.47bn, prior -2.695bn

For Q1 as a while -5bn, its largest deficit on record. Via Stats NZ:





For the first time since the March 2020 quarter, the value of imported goods was larger than the value of exported goods. This resulted in a goods deficit of $1.5 billion.

"The overall value of imported goods has recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the value of exported goods has lagged behind. This is why we are seeing the current account deficit widen so significantly," international statistics senior manager Darren Allan said.

Tourism earnings down a drag for this.





NZD barely changed on the data release.