NZ PM Ardern says potentially several thousand coronavirus cases ahead

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern preparing New Zealanders for some bad times ahead:

  • says modelling suggests NZ could have several thousand case of cov1 COVID-19 before the country's containment measures take effect
Earlier from NZ, tighter restrictions:

