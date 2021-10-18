NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday 19 October 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday

  • the results will come out in the hours following
Previous results:
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday
Expectations I have seen centre on a small gain for whole milk powder prices.

Dairy is a huge export from New Zealand. If you are trading the NZ dollar it pays to be aware of price movements. NZD has an underlying bid at present from expectations for further RBNZ rate hikes, cemented further yesterday by the blockbuster inflation report. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose