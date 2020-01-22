NZD traders - heads up for the inflation report due Friday

24 January Friday morning in New Zealand will bring the December quarter CPI report

In GMT time it'll be 2145 on 23 January 2020





expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.7%

expected 1.8% y/y, prior 01.5%



A brief summary from ASB 's preview:

0.2% qoq (+1.6% yoy) RBNZ November MPS forecast

We expect firmer tradable CPI prices than the RBNZ

Core inflation outcomes are expected to remain clustered around 2%.

Annual inflation could move higher in the coming quarters, but should remain close to the midpoint of the 1-3% medium-term inflation target range.

We have pencilled in a 25bp cut for 2019, but acknowledge that the odds of the OCR moving lower have subsided in recent months. With inflation well contained and the labour market looking well behaved, the OCR could stay at 1% for a while yet

