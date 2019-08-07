NZD under 0.6450, big drop on the surprise from the RBNZ

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Earlier posts on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  decision are here:


While the move is a surprise the big cut now makes further cuts ahead less likely. NZD doesn't care, its losing a few more points. 

Oh … it also means US President Trump is probably on the phone to Governor Orr right now offering him a job …. 
