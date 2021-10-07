Off balance sheet debt plagues Evergrande and its rivals - JPM

JPMorgan on the hidden debt in China's property bubble





A report from JPMorgan is doing the rounds and it outlines used off balance sheet debt in a window-dressing effort to bring down leverage ratios.





They note that Evergrande reported 100% leverage ratios but when you add in commercial paper, wealth management products and perpetual securities the net gearing is 177% and "and could be even higher".





They also highlight other property firms that could have leverage significantly higher as:

R&F Properties

Sunac China Holdings



Country Garden



China returns from holiday today and that means that Evergrande will be back on the menu.