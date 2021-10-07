Off balance sheet debt plagues Evergrande and its rivals - JPM

Author: Adam Button

JPMorgan on the hidden debt in China's property bubble

A report from JPMorgan is doing the rounds and it outlines used off balance sheet debt in a window-dressing effort to bring down leverage ratios.

They note that Evergrande reported 100% leverage ratios but when you add in commercial paper, wealth management products and perpetual securities the net gearing is  177% and "and could be even higher".

They also highlight other property firms that could have leverage significantly higher as:
  • R&F Properties
  • Sunac China Holdings
  • Country Garden
China returns from holiday today and that means that Evergrande will be back on the menu.
