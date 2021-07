An interview with Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research Jeff Currie via CNBC. Its a real quick one if you want to watch it (link below).

Currie commenting after the oil price fell during the US session, says the OPEC meeting outcome (ie there was none) is bullish "any way you slice it".

GS base case is $80/bbl in Q3

and could see spike to $85 - $90 during (northern) summer months 'pretty easy'